Life Tributes for the week of 9/25/19

Franklin Delano Davis

Franklin Delano Davis died on Sept. 12, 2019, in Quincy. He was born on Feb. 17, 1933, in Boulder City, Nevada. His father, Charles Marion Davis, was working on Hoover (Boulder) Dam at the time. His mother was Bernice Delapp Davis. He had an older brother, Henry (Bud) Davis and a younger sister, Sharon.

At some point his family moved to Project City, which housed the families of the men working on the Shasta Lake Dam.

Frank did well in school without ever studying. He adored his older brother and was always trying to hang out with him. One of Frank’s early jobs was as a pinsetter at a bowling alley. He went to Redding High School where he met Helen Krier when they were both sophomores. On May 11, 1950, of their senior year they eloped to Reno overnight. Nine months later they had a baby girl, Kathryn Leanna, born in Redding.

Frank worked in a variety of jobs including construction on Yale Dam in Washington State where Kenneth Martin was born in Vancouver, Washington, 18 months later. There followed an adventurous life for a few years crisscrossing the country in a small trailer house. Then Frank and Helen decided to settle in Quincy.

They picked the Evergreen Trailer Park on Hwy. 70. Here a small group of working families became close lifelong friends. Frank and Helen bought nearly an acre of land about one half of a mile up the highway where they planned to build a house. As a young family they were active in the Quincy Methodist Church. Frank even once gave a sermon there.

Kevin Franklin was born in 1959 in the old hospital. Somewhat more than a year later the trailer was pulled up to the front yard of the now semi-finished house and the family lived in both for a time.

Times were economically tough and around 1962 Frank began to sell life and health insurance and Helen did his bookwork. He worked hard at it, but he was not at heart a salesman. After about nine years he went back into carpentry, working for himself rather than for other people. He found this suited him well.

Just before he turned 40 Frank began taking flying lessons. It was something he had always dreamed of. He bought his own second-hand plane and as a couple they experienced a great deal of freedom. They also purchased an Alaskan camper with the same result. They enjoyed traveling to England and Scotland, Mexico, Alaska, and Maine. Besides flying Frank also engaged in skydiving, river rafting and snow skiing. Lately, he also enjoyed canoeing and sailing. He was a lifetime avid reader and he enjoyed playing cribbage to the end.

Frank’s wife, Helen, died three years to the day before him. She had had Alzheimer’s for many years and Frank had been her sole caregiver. They had been married for 66 years and he missed her very much. Kevin moved back from Santa Barbara to live with him and Dad said that had made the big difference for him to keep living. A few weeks before he died there had been a week of family gatherings with all his children and some of their offspring. It had been a lively week and he had enjoyed it immensely.

Frank is survived by daughter, Kathy (Davis) Prather and her husband, Dick and their sons, Neil and Glen; son, Kenny Davis and his daughter, Lily; and son, Kevin and his son, Gabriel.

The family would like to thank all of Frank’s friends who cared about him and gave him so many good memories, well wishes and hugs, especially in the later years of his life.

Frank had been splitting wood that day. He then attended the outdoor film festival, at the Town Hall Theater. He then went home, sat in his favorite chair, pulled a blanket over himself and went to sleep …

A memorial cribbage tournament and gathering, is planned for Oct. 12, 3 – 9 p.m., at Pangea restaurant. Light fare will be served. The bringing of finger food and appetizers, to share, is most welcome.

Come celebrate Frank’s life with us.

Bring your favorite Frank story.

And bring your cribbage playing skills … or not.

Karen Chavez-Helmick

Karen Chavez-Helmick, who had a passion for her family and business, went to be with her Savior on Oct. 6, 2018, at 11:22 a.m. at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada.

Karen was born to Michael and Evelyn Chavez on April 12, 1960, at Queen of the Angels Hospital in Los Angeles.

Karen was a dedicated business owner, opening two restaurants in her lifetime: 3rd Street Eatery and Pizza at the Branch. Karen gave birth to her daughter, Erica, in 1991. She met her husband, Randy, in 2002; they married shortly after in 2003. Karen met the love of her life when her first grandson, Harrison, was born in 2016. When Karen was not working, she was spending time with her family.

Karen is survived by her parents, Richard and Evelyn King; brothers, Michael and Robert Chavez; husband, Randy Helmick; daughter and son-in-law. Erica and Colten Fletcher; and most of all her grandsons, Harrison and Christian.

Karen would like to invite you to her celebration of life memorial to be held at Lake Almanor Community Church on Oct. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. All are welcome and encouraged to bring their favorite memories. Light refreshments to follow.

Ryan Niel Woods

Ryan Niel Woods passed away Aug. 27, 2019, at the age of 42. He was born Aug. 20, 1977, in Denver, Colorado. He lived most of his life on the land he loved in Crescent Mills, where he died suddenly of a heart attack.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Woods, his grandparents, Sherman and Rita Anderson and Tony and Agnes Lopez.

He is survived by his son, Bradley James Woods; his mother, Joann Woods; his siblings, Rachael Fisher, Daniel Woods, Matthew Woods, and their families; his fiancée, Shannon Eccles, and her three children.

All who wish to attend are invited to join his family and friends for a memorial in his loving memory on Oct 5, at 3 p.m., to be held at the Greenville Town Hall.