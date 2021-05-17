News 

Lightning ignited small fires on the Lassen over the weekend

Editor

Lightning kept crews busy this past weekend as small fires ignited through out Lassen National Forest.

“With recent thunderstorm, lightning activity, the Lassen (National Forest) has picked up a number of small fires across the forest,” read a statement from LNF. “Our fire resources have been successful in locating and containing fires on the forest, and providing support to our partners as fires are reported.”

On Sunday afternoon, LNF noted the agency was making good progress of the various spots, writing they have “made good progress on the fires we’ve had over the past two days. Late this afternoon, two additional small fires were found as a result of a reconnaissance flight. Both fires were estimated to be approximately .1 acre in size. The Almanor Ranger District has a fire in the Northern part of the Caribou Wilderness and resources have been sent to assess the situation. HatCreek Ranger District has a fire southeast of Burney Mountain Lookout, and they have smokejumpers staffing that fire at this time.”

Related Posts

QHS students study water quality

Editor

Students in Dana Marty’s seventh-grade science class at Quincy High School rode the school’s bikes to Spanish Creek at Gansner…

Fish and Wildlife lauds governor’s budget increases

Editor

Govenor Gavin Newsom introduced his California Comeback Plan on May 14 which includes significant fiscal resources aimed to protect California’s…

Quincy softball thanks Sierra Pacific for new uniforms

Editor

The Sierra Pacific Foundation continues to support Plumas County youth — recently donating funds to buy new uniforms for the…

Eastern Plumas Recreation District to hold meeting May 19

Lauren

Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] As a reminder to locals, the Eastern Plumas Recreation District invites all to join a meeting on…

Plumas entities invited to apply for $400,000 in funding through RAC

Editor

Project applications are available for funding consideration by the Butte and Plumas Resource Advisory Committees (RAC) and the Plumas National…

Plumas-Sierra CattleWomen present scholarships

Editor

The Plumas-Sierra CattleWomen have been very busy planning events and honoring local students, recently conducting a board meeting and scholarship…