Lightning ignited small fires on the Lassen over the weekend

Lightning kept crews busy this past weekend as small fires ignited through out Lassen National Forest.

“With recent thunderstorm, lightning activity, the Lassen (National Forest) has picked up a number of small fires across the forest,” read a statement from LNF. “Our fire resources have been successful in locating and containing fires on the forest, and providing support to our partners as fires are reported.”

On Sunday afternoon, LNF noted the agency was making good progress of the various spots, writing they have “made good progress on the fires we’ve had over the past two days. Late this afternoon, two additional small fires were found as a result of a reconnaissance flight. Both fires were estimated to be approximately .1 acre in size. The Almanor Ranger District has a fire in the Northern part of the Caribou Wilderness and resources have been sent to assess the situation. HatCreek Ranger District has a fire southeast of Burney Mountain Lookout, and they have smokejumpers staffing that fire at this time.”