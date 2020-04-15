Local public health officials to adapt to Governor’s six-point plan

Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his plan April 14 for how to modify the stay-at-home and other orders during the COVID-19 pandemic in California. His plan included six indicators that must be achieved.

When asked if the governor’s new plan would impact what is being done in Plumas County, Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff said that the “local response team is developing our own social plan, in line with the state, so that we can continue to move thoughtfully and carefully through this.” Details will be released as they become available.

During his address yesterday, Newsom noted that the state has made “great progress” in flattening the curve, but the actions taken have also impacted the economy and overall health care.

“While Californians have stepped up in a big way to flatten the curve and buy us time to prepare to fight the virus, at some point in the future we will need to modify our stay-at-home order,” said Governor Newsom. “As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before.”

The six indicators that the governor laid out for modifying the stay-at-home order are:

The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed;

The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19;

The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges;

The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand;

The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing; and

The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.

During his address, the governor noted that as the state eases its stay-at-home orders it won’t be back to business as usual. He described a restaurant scenario where waiters could be wearing gloves and masks, menus would be disposable and patrons would have their temperatures checked upon entering an establishment. He also didn’t foresee large gatherings this summer, nor did he indicate that children returning to school next fall would look the same.

For more information on California’s response, visit covid19.ca.gov.