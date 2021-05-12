Local resource center offers community support as it evolves

By Lauren Westmoreland

Holly Johnson, coordinator at MCRC, explained, “We are still trying to figure out how to survive Covid, and shift into the transition of a new identity with a whole new reality on how we do business.”

While these challenges are being addressed, the center is happy to announce that it is open and providing services to the community at this time. However, the office is only open 15 hours a week right now, so it is asked that visitors always call ahead to make sure the center is open before arrival.

The MCRC art gallery has returned for the viewing pleasure of the community. The center is currently featuring the work of local artist Susan Wilson, a weaver and watercolor artist of 35 years.

There is also a lending library available at the center, with a wide selection of books to borrow and enjoy. The community can borrow, share, return or buy items for a donation from the collection at the resource center.

“We have books, DVDs, jigsaw puzzles and board games,” Johnson said. “Puzzles are great for our brains, and books not so bad, either!”

There is also a new computer for public use at Mohawk Community Resource Center, with Office 2019 Professional Plus software, compliments of Graeagle Community Service District. “It was installed by our talented Mark Cowan,” Johnson added. The computer is set up to print black and white or color prints. Use is by donation.

The community can also take advantage of the new fax number that is available at the center. “We seem to have the only public fax in town!” Johnson said. “Use is by donation.”

Also gratefully donated by Graeagle Community Service District, MCRC has added a medical grade, HEPA 13 filter to the building that can remove 99.9 percent of particles down to 0.1 microns, as well as smoke, pollen, and dust.

For seniors, grab and go senior home-cooked lunches are available for only $2.50. Seniors must call 832-4173 to reserve their lunch by each Tuesday at 11 a.m. When ordering, request to pick up at the Mohawk Community Resource Center. Pickup is held at the center on Wednesdays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

MCRC requests assistance

MCRC has missed all regular fundraisers since March 2020, which has had a severe impact on the operating budget. Last August, due to lack of money, the center lost support from Plumas Rural Services and with that their nonprofit standing. They are working on that currently.

To meet the changes head on, the center has been brainstorming events that can be held within the current health guidelines. They are working on setting up Tuesday’s Treasures, a community parking lot sale, hosting vendors in the style of other farmers markets around the county.

MCRC is also considering possibilities such as live music and food trucks. This will be beside the Corner Barn. Interested? Please contact Holly Johnson.

The resource center is also in search of volunteers that would be willing to help cover the office at the center.