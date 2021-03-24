Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce to host re-organizational meeting

The Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce (LSCC) is excited to announce a re-organizational meeting on Tuesday, April 6 at 4:30 p.m. and will feature several guest speakers. The meeting will be held at the Mohawk Community Resource Center adjacent to the LSCC and Visitors Center on the corner of Highways 70 & 89, next to the Corner Barn. Coffee and cookies will be provided.

Since the last meeting held on January 18, accomplishments up for discussion include a new 2021 Strategic Plan, with copies available at the meeting, innovative and renewed approaches for funding, our plans to hire an executive director, and increased communications and networking with fellow chambers.

The Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce needs your help, so all are asked to please bring their ideas and implementation strategies. Their goals are to nominate new board members and chamber officers, jumpstart economic development to power past the effects of COVID 19, create stronger networking potential for our business community, establish greater communication with fellow chambers and bring more value to chamber membership. Please join in preparing for one of the most successful and prosperous seasons ever!

Please confirm attendance by Wednesday, March 31 at 836-6811 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected]. Event organizers will need a count to comply with distancing suggestions.