Lost Sierra Food Project seeks candidates for board of directors

Lost Sierra Food Project is seeking motivated individuals to apply for 1- to 2-year terms on its Board of Directors. If you are interested in supporting local food systems for Plumas County residents, please consider applying.

“The spirit of our organization has created a beautiful community, which gives us a sense of purpose and inspiration,” say co-directors Leslie Pace and Jessie Mazar. “Working closely with the Board of Directors is an important part of making LSFP effective.”

LSFP’s mission is to increase access to local foods, prioritizing low-income populations, to provide workforce development programs, and to create education food and farming opportunities. Rugged Roots Farm across from Gansner Air Field is the site of much of LSFP’s activities.

Membership on the LSFP’s Board of Directors is a responsibility and privilege. If interested, contact Darla DeRuiter, President of the Board, at [email protected] for the application questions and process.

LSFP is interested in all kinds of skills and backgrounds. Fundraising, capital management, human resources, working with or coming from communities of diverse or disadvantaged backgrounds, and marketing are just some of the areas of expertise being sought. You don’t need any experience growing food!

To find out more, visit LSFP’s website or Instagram page.