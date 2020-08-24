Loyalton Fire – 93 percent contained

During his noon new conference today, Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned two local fires — the Loyalton Fire and the Sheep Fire. He singled the Loyalton Fire out as one of the few fires in the state that is reaching full containment — 93 percent as of today, at 47,029 acres. Then he mentioned the Sheep Fires burning near Susanville as he discussed the number of large Northern California fires that are 0 percent contained. The Sheep Fire is now at 25,574 acres, and is part of the North Complex that includes the Claremont and Bear fires, as well as numerous smaller ones. In total the North Complex comprises 44,749 acres.

But that number pales in comparsion to two other Northern California fire complexes.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire, burning in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties, has now grown to 350,000 acres and is 22 percent contained, according to the governor.

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire, burning in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, is now 347,000 acres and 10 percent contained.

Since the lightning siege that started on Saturday, Aug. 15, there have been over 13,000 lightning strikes that spawned 625 wildfires and have thus far burned over 1.2 million acres. To date there have been seven reported fatalities and more than 1,200 structures destroyed. Ten new fires were reported in the state following last night’s lightning.