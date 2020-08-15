Loyalton Fire now at 2,300 acres

The Loyalton Fire is now reported to be at 2,300 acres and is burning on the Tahoe National Forest east of Loyalton. The smoke is visible

The Tahoe National Forest officials say the fire is burning grass, sage and juniper. 300 personnel including multiple engines, two helicopters, and air support are fighting the flames.

The smoke is visible from the Sierra Valley and from the Reno/Sparks areas. No structures have been burned.

The Loyalton Fire began yesterday, Aug. 14, off Mount Ina Coolbrith East of Loyalton in Sierra County.