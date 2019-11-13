Lucas Hall to headline Quincy Words & Music

Patti’s Thunder Café hosts Words & Music tomorrow, Nov. 14, in Quincy to warm the autumn chill from your bones and mind. The featured artist will be Lucas Hall.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., with the featured artist starting at 7 p.m. The show goes until 9 p.m.

In Hall’s memories of his mother as a young boy, his mother was singing to him. “I remember long trips in the car with her singing. As I got older, there were times when I hated her singing on those long trips, but now looking back they are some of my fondest memories of my mother.”

“During my childhood, I wasn’t very interested in reading and writing. I loved to draw. I didn’t start playing the guitar until I was 22, but from the day I held a guitar in my hands I was determined to learn to play. Now playing music has become one of the greatest joys of my life.”

“I hardly put the guitar down for five years, but then moved back to Quincy and hurt my hand and wasn’t able to play for the next five years. Three years ago, I picked the guitar back up. It was very discouraging to have to relearn everything all over again, but now I think my voice is maturing into the voice I have always wanted.”

Hall believes that, “Life is a wonderful journey full of love, loss, heartache, accomplishments and failures.” Through it all those emotions come out in the words of his music. “Every song that I perform, I become the song.”

Quincy Words & Music is a Plumas Arts program that started in 1989 at Morning Thunder Café with a grant from the California Arts Council. It features an artist to open the evening after which an open mic opportunity is offered to performers — novice and experienced — who bring unplugged acoustic performances of music and presentations of the spoken word.

Beverages are available for sale. Sign up at the door before 7 p.m. for an open mic spot following the featured artist. There is a $3 admission. Patti’s Thunder is located at 557 Lawrence St.

For more information about this or any of the many programs sponsored by Plumas Arts, please call 283-3402, or visit online at www.plumasarts.org.