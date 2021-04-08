Magic Beanstalk Players to hold virtual production

Tickets on sale now for the Magic Beanstalk Players virtual production of “Dear Edwina!”

Dear Edwina online edition follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire, Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly “Advice-a-Palooza.” Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever, catchy and poignant songs.

This show will be available for viewing anytime between April 16-18 with ticket purchase. Go to dramaworks.us for more information and to purchase tickets.