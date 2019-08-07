Main Street Artists Gallery features plein air show through August

Main Street Artists Gallery in downtown Quincy has brought a visual treat in the form of landscapes by artist Sally Posner through August.

Posner’s current work reflects her travels last year throughout California, including Plumas County, the Pacific Coast, Lassen County and the Mohave Desert.

Her evocative plein air paintings capture the colorful beauty of these areas, featuring their flora and fauna with precision. Also included are small watercolors of desert flowers as well as a 3-foot by 4-foot landscape of a path along the California coast, titled “Beach Walk.”

Longtime member Erik Weber will also show many of his works.

The gallery is located at 436 Main St. in Quincy.