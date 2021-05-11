CHP Report Law & Order 

Man arrested following CHP pursuit

Editor

A Quincy man was arrested following a vehicle incident and foot pursuit involving officers from the California Highway Patrol.

According to a report released by the CHP, Kenneth Davidson, 52, of Quincy was driving a 2006 Subaru Tribeca southbound on East Main Street in Quincy at approximately 11:22 p.m. on May 7. He was failing to yield to deputies and was traveling southbound up an ascending embankment on a wooded section of 750 E. Main St. at approximately 10 mph. The Subaru began to lose traction and slid backwards.

Davidson exited the Subaru while it continued to slide backwards and the right side of the vehicle collided with a conifer tree. The force of the initial collision changed the trajectory of the Subaru to a more northerly direction. The left rear bumper of the Subaru then collided with another small coniferous tree, where it came to rest.

Following the collision, Davidson tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended by pursuing units. Davidson did not claim any injuries as a result of this collision. He was placed under arrest.

