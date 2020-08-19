Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

News 

Mandatory evacuation for portion of La Porte Road

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for La Porte Road between Thompson Creek Road to Red Bridge due to the Claremont Fire. Deputies are issuing in-person evacuation orders. A road closure will be in effect at Highway 70 and La Porte Road to limit nonessential travel into the area.

More News