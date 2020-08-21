Thursday, August 20, 2020
Mandatory evacuations for parts of East Quincy

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

A mandatory evacuation has just been ordered in East Quincy. All residents south of Center Street. This includes Clough to the east and Mill Creek to the west. (All residents south of this perimeter are included). An evacuation center has been established at Quincy High School if needed.

