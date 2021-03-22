March 22: Plumas announces just 2 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, March 22, that there are two new cases to report. The health agency is now posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. So today’s case count includes all cases reported since Thursday, March 18, when eight new cases were reported. Most were associated with an outbreak related to a Quincy business that is not open to the general public.

The breakdown is as follows:

One from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Reported March 19

One from the Eastern Region (Portola/Graeagle) Reported March 20

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county is 672 with 9 active cases. There have been 41 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.