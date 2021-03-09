March 8: Plumas announces 4 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, March 8, that there are 4 new cases to report. The health agency is now posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. So today’s case count includes all cases reported after Thursday, March 4.

The breakdown is as follows

Three from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): One each on March 5, 6 and 8. Feather River College announced earlier today that one of its student-athletes tested positive on March 5.

One from the Eastern Region (Portola/Graeagle ) on March 8.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county is 658 with 7 active cases (six in the Southern Region and one in Eastern Plumas). There have been 41 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine to the state’s MyTurn system.

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. We are especially interested in talking with those who are considered recovered, but may have lingering symptoms. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected] or call 283-0800.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website