March issue of High Country Life on newsstands now

Residents in Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties will find the March issue of “High Country Life” on the newsstands now.

This free, 56-page, full-color, magazine is a new product produced by Feather Publishing in Quincy.

Some of the many stories in the March issue include a feature on the Mile High Mill and Grain Company in Lassen County, a story about how one couple mortgaged their own home to open an animal rescue outside Portola, a feature story on women-owned businesses in Indian Valley, tips for gardeners, a local connection to California’s first poet laureate, and local ranchers’ struggles with wolves,.

“High Country Life” is available in hundreds of conveniently located newsstands throughout the tri-county region including restaurants, grocery stores, hotels and motels and some doctor’s offices.

If you have an idea for a story or feature or would like advertising information email [email protected] or call 283-0800.