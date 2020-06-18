Mass COVID testings in Portola, Quincy next week

Mass COVID-19 testing will be held in Portola on Tuesday, June 23, at Eastern Plumas Health Care, and in Quincy on Wednesday, June 24, at the fairgrounds. Both events are open to all Plumas County residents.

To register for the mass testing available in Portola on Tuesday, June 23, call (530) 832-6500 on Friday, June 19 from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

To register for the mass testing available in Quincy on Wednesday, June 24, click here: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/