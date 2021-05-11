Highlighted News 

May 10: Plumas announces 4 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 10, that there are four new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Last Thursday, two cases were reported from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley).

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Case confirmed May 4.

One resident from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor): Case confirmed May 8.

Two residents from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola): One case confirmed May 4 and one case confirmed May 8.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 710 with six active cases; four in the Southern Region and three in the Eastern Region and one in the Western Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.Plumas County COVID-19 Totals as of 05-10-2021

