May 18 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, May 18, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 579 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 536 testing negative, and 39 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen and Sierra counties still have zero reported cases. Modoc is the only other California county reporting zero cases.

Butte County is now reporting 23 confirmed cases, one more than Friday. It’s public health department has reached out to 180 members of a church congregation who attended an event after one of the attendees tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.

Tehama County now has 2 cases after maintaining at just 1 case for weeks.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1,266 cases, and 48 deaths attributed to COVID, that’s an increase of 76 cases and two deaths from Friday’s report.

A breakdown

In California, 49 percent of those testing positive are female, while 50.5 percent are male.

The age breakdown of those testing positive is as follows: 0-17, 4.2 percent; 18-49, 50.4 percent; 50-64, 24.5 percent and 65-plus, 20.8 percent.

By nationality the breakdown is Latino, 53.4 percent; White, 22.7 percent; Asian, 10.7 percent and Black, 5.9 percent.