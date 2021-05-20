May 20: Plumas reports zero new cases for this period

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 20, that there are zero new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Public Health reported two new cases on Monday – both from the Northern Region, but zero from today!

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date remains 720. There are eight active cases: three in the Southern Region; three in the Eastern Region; and two in the Northern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.