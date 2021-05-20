News 

May 20: Plumas reports zero new cases for this period

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 20, that there are zero new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Public Health reported two new cases on Monday – both from the Northern Region, but zero from today!

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date remains 720. There are eight active cases: three in the Southern Region; three in the Eastern Region; and two in the Northern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

5.20.2021- Final Package

Related Posts

Music in the Meadow returns to Blairsden brewery

Lauren

Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The Brewing Lair in Blairsden is excited to announce the return of the popular Music in the…

Free art event for youth in May

Editor

Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] Plumas County Public Health’s Alcohol and Other Drug Youth Prevention Program and Plumas Rural Services are celebrating…

Lower water levels predicted for Lake Almanor and Bucks Lake this summer

Editor

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today that water levels for Lake Almanor and Bucks Lake are projected to…

Plumas enters Sierra Buttes trails maintenance agreement around area

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Weather permitting residents and out-of-county guests are welcome to use OHV (Off-highway vehicles) and hike along…

Former mental health home considered for veterans’ outpost

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected]   Members of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors are beginning discussions about turning one piece…

Sixth-graders play in Plumas during field trip week

Editor

Special to Plumas News by Melissa Leal The C. Roy Carmichael sixth-graders made the best out of missing their big…