May 27: Plumas announces 4 new positive cases

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 27, that there are 4 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays.

The cases announced today break down as follows:

One case from the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley) confirmed on May 27.

Three cases from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola). One confirmed on May 25 and two confirmed on May 26.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date is 727. There are 11 active cases: three in the Southern Region; five in the Eastern Region; and three in the Northern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.

