May 29 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, May 29, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 701 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 652 testing negative, and 45 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County, which for months had zero cases, now has 4 confirmed cases among its residents with confirmed community spread. The governor announced today that the county has traced 70 individuals and implemented testing and quarantines. The county is set to resume some of the reopening services that it had rolled back when the cases were confirmed such as dining in restaurants and in-store retail.

Sierra County now has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 40 confirmed cases.

Tehama County has 4 cases.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1531 confirmed cases, and 59 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 17 cases from yesterday and four additional deaths. More than half of the confirmed cases have recovered.