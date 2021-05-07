May 6: Plumas announces 2 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 6, that there are two new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Just one case was reported on Monday of this week.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

Two residents from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Both cases confirmed May 5.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 706 with six active cases; five in the Southern Region and one in the Eastern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.