Highlighted News 

May 6: Plumas announces 2 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 6, that there are two new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Just one case was reported on Monday of this week.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

Two residents from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Both cases confirmed May 5.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 706 with six active cases; five in the Southern Region and one in the Eastern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

5.06.2021- Final Package

Related Posts

EPHC board discusses Covid-19 — concerned only 55 percent of staff vaccinated

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The Board of Directors at Eastern Plumas Health Care (EPHC) held a board meeting the morning…

“Paw” someone and benefit Portola High students

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The Portola High School Booster Club is raising school spirit and funds at the same time…

Plumas to pivot on vaccine approach

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] Just as the nation is pivoting in its approach to vaccinations, so is Plumas County. Nationally…

PG&E to host wildfire safety webinar

Editor

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a wildfire safety webinar for Lassen, Plumas, Sierra and Tehama county residents…

Fundraising pages set up for family who lost home to May 5 fire

Editor

The May 5 fire that destroyed a trailer on Lawrence Street in Quincy, displaced a family of four — a…

Sierra Valley Preserve West Entrance – opening May 8

Editor

In eastern Plumas County just south of the town of Beckwourth lies the only place in the wide expanse of…