With their mother, Kristin Schmidt Dalldorf having grown up in Meadow Valley where else would they vacation. From left are Cash Howard, 7, Boone Dalldorf, 4, Dinah Dalldorf, 6 and Lola Howard, 5. Photo by Victoria Metcalf
Meadow Valley celebrates July 4—once again

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf

   After a year off, Meadow Valley residents, returning family members and guests turned out for the almost annual parade in style.

   With a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions, crowds—Meadow Valley style—lined the wooded parade route to clap and cheer as this year’s lineup moved along.

   And what would a parade be without Meadow Valley’s own Fire Department leading off the caravan. And a Plumas National Forest engine brought the line to a close.

   Children and adults alike got on their bikes, some of them wearing festive hats; others with their bicycles decorated and joined in the fun.

   Miniature ponies with their small buggies were also a popular attraction.

   Restored and vintage cars and pickups made up the numbers for everyone to watch as they went by.

   Fortunately, temperatures were warm but not as hot as they have been. Clouds moved in possibly bringing with it welcome rain during the day or evening.

   Hot dogs were served up inside the fire hall.

Meadow Valley Fire Department’s biggest and brightest engine kicked off the once again annual parade with Leif Alexander behind the wheel. Photo by Victoria Metcalf
Plumas County Agriculture Director Willo Vieira was one of the ones who joined in the festivities for the parade. Photo by Victoria Metcalf
What would a local parade by without resident Ron Heinbockel, his old Jeep and plenty of grandkids to fill it and a trailer up? Photo by Victoria Metcalf
Quincy Jr. Sr. High School teacher Suzanne Sterling and her husband Rod were among those who got out a bike to join in. Photo by Victoria Metcalf
A water tender is a welcome participant on a hot day. Photo by Victoria Metcalf

