Meadow Valley celebrates July 4—once again

By Victoria Metcalf

After a year off, Meadow Valley residents, returning family members and guests turned out for the almost annual parade in style.

With a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions, crowds—Meadow Valley style—lined the wooded parade route to clap and cheer as this year’s lineup moved along.

And what would a parade be without Meadow Valley’s own Fire Department leading off the caravan. And a Plumas National Forest engine brought the line to a close.

Children and adults alike got on their bikes, some of them wearing festive hats; others with their bicycles decorated and joined in the fun.

Miniature ponies with their small buggies were also a popular attraction.

Restored and vintage cars and pickups made up the numbers for everyone to watch as they went by.

Fortunately, temperatures were warm but not as hot as they have been. Clouds moved in possibly bringing with it welcome rain during the day or evening.