Meadow Valley Wildfire Evacuation Plan in mailboxes soon

Residents of Meadow Valley will soon have their own Wildfire Evacuation Plan in their mailboxes. A full color Wildfire “Get Ready, Get Set, Prepare to Go!” Evacuation Plan publication will be mailed to over 200 households in the Meadow Valley zip code.

CalFire’s Lassen Modoc Unit partnered with local agencies to provide funding for the publication and the mailing to residents in Meadow Valley. This evacuation plan contains important information in one easy-to-locate and read document with their local evacuation route map in the centerfold.

“Residents of Plumas County know all too well, wildfires strike quickly and spread rapidly. In the face of disaster, preparation and planning is essential to getting families and communities out of harm’s way,” said Ron Heinbockel, Meadow Valley Fire Chief.

This project has been in the works for months as a joint effort between Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, Plumas County Office of Emergency Services, the US Forest Service, CalFire and the Meadow Valley Fire Department. Preplanning for any emergency is key. It is extremely stressful when a fire is on your doorstop and you have not made any advance plans.

Within the Evacuation Plan, you will find the Meadow Valley Community Wildfire Evacuation Route map with information on the main travel route out of your area. Be sure you and your family know your route and make a plan with your family. The direction of travel and evacuation center may change according to fire behavior and direction of travel on the fire.

“We have evacuation centers identified, however, they are subject to change if they are already occupied due to current events or if they are at risk from a wildfire. It is very important to pay close attention to where the evacuation center is and the route that you should take when you receive an evacuation notification,” said Plumas County Office of Emergency Services Chief Nick Dawson.

There’s a good chance that you and your family would be separated when the evacuation warning goes out. Do you have a common meeting place and out of area phone contact that everyone can call in case you are separated? Do you know what you would take if you got the evacuation notification?

This evacuation plan additionally offers residents ideas and tips on how to create defensible space to prepare their home for wildfire season. Now is a great time to limb trees, space out plants and thin out those small trees that seem to pop up every year. They are a lot easier to remove when small.

Recent wildfires throughout California have shown us all never to think: “It won’t happen to me.” Being prepared and having your plan ahead of time is part of living in wildfire country. The information in this guide on emergency preparedness can be used in any emergency, whether it is floods, fires or another emergency.

This map is also a valuable asset to law-enforcement and first responders; many of them are from out of the area and unfamiliar with the community when the large-scale emergency happens. Keep this publication — you can use for any emergency — in a handy place (like on your refrigerator) with your own household safety plan filled out for all members of your family.

Save the date: A Wildfire Preparedness Presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Meadow Valley Fire Department.

The presentation is hosted by Meadow Valley’s newly formed Firewise Working Group, the Plumas County Office of Emergency Services, the U.S. Forest Service and Meadow Valley Fire Department.

For more information on how you can join the Meadow Valley Community Firewise Working Group, contact Michelle Fulton at 283-1632.

For more information on how to prepare for wildfire visit: readyforwildfire.org/

Residents can download the app to any smartphone: readyforwildfire.org/Ready-for-Wildfire-App/

Be prepared with the latest information for your area:

Cell phone users should be sure to sign up for CODE RED – Plumas County’s emergency alert system to receive text, email and /or phone alerts. All landlines in the county are already in the system. Sign up with the Plumas County Sheriff’s Department at plumascounty.us. under the quick links on the home page. Facebook users can follow the Plumas County Sheriffs Office, Quincy CHP and the U.S. Forest Service-Plumas National Forest Facebook pages. These pages will share valuable official information and evacuation notices.