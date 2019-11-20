Meth trafficker found guilty

On Oct. 31, following a two day trial, a jury found Katrisa Jones, age 49 of Greenville, guilty of transportation of methamphetamine for sale and possession of methamphetamine for sale, both felonies.

Jones was arrested March 12 following a traffic stop during which over one ounce of methamphetamine was found under Jones’s seat.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 6. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney III Kelly Styger.

District Attorney David Hollister expressed his appreciation for the efforts of DDA Styger at trial and Deputy Juan Cervantes and Detective Chris Hendrickson for their work during this investigation.

Hollister added, “Methamphetamine continues to be a problem in rural California, especially Plumas County. The horrible impact methamphetamine has on the user, both mentally and physically, as well as the user’s family cannot be overstated.”