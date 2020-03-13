Monday, March 16, 2020
Methodist Church in Quincy cancels onsite services, will hold on Facebook Live

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Community United Methodist Church in Quincy will not be holding services onsite March 15, March 22, and March 29 in accordance with Plumas County Public Health’s guidelines on public gatherings. Instead, Rev. Andrew Davis will lead a Facebook Live devotion on the church’s Facebook page those three Sundays. In addition, other programs at the church may be put on hold too. Please contact the church office at 530-283-1740 or Rev. Andrew Davis at 530-238-5723 if you have any questions.

