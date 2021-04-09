Obituaries Vitals 

Michaele Ross

Editor

Michaele Ross died on her 79th birthday April 7,2021, peacefully in her sleep. Ross, formerly of Graeagle, was residing in Stephenville, Texas.

Michaele will be remembered by locals as one of the former co-owners of Mt. Tomba, a longtime popular restaurant.

She is survived by her son Matthew Smith, her daughter Shannon Morrison and her son-in-law Troy Morrison, and her grandchildren Taylor and Ty Morrison, all of Texas.

Michaele is also survived by sisters Caroline Powers of Mount Shasta, and Marcia Tolson of Woodland; as well as a brother, Webster Anderson, of Woodland.

Related Posts

James Wyndham Evans

submitted

James Wyndham Evans passed away peacefully in his sleep on the evening of April 1, 2021, in Moscow, Idaho. Jim…

Doris C. Walter

Submitted

4/1/1927 – 4/1/2021 Doris C. Walter, age 94, a resident of Chester, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, April…

Marriage licenses

Editor

April 2, 2021 Jay Lee and Keegin Wood, both of Quincy Cameron DeLeon of Quincy and Gabrielle Palmer of Castro…

Theodore (Ted) George Hoskins

Editor

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, Theodore (Ted) George Hoskins, traveler extraordinaire, left us to explore undiscovered horizons. He was born…

Arnold S. Selk

Submitted

Arnold S. Selk 9/24/1938 – 3/3/2021 Arnold S. Selk, age 82 was a native of Upland, CA, and had been…

Robert Bob Perreault, Jr.

Submitted

Robert Bob Perreault, Jr. 12/13/1948 – 3/16/2021 Robert (Bob) Perreault, Jr. age 72, a resident of East Quincy, CA, peacefully…