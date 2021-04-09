Michaele Ross died on her 79th birthday April 7,2021, peacefully in her sleep. Ross, formerly of Graeagle, was residing in Stephenville, Texas.

Michaele will be remembered by locals as one of the former co-owners of Mt. Tomba, a longtime popular restaurant.

She is survived by her son Matthew Smith, her daughter Shannon Morrison and her son-in-law Troy Morrison, and her grandchildren Taylor and Ty Morrison, all of Texas.

Michaele is also survived by sisters Caroline Powers of Mount Shasta, and Marcia Tolson of Woodland; as well as a brother, Webster Anderson, of Woodland.