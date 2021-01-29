Mini grants now available — goal is to strengthen families

The Strengthening Plumas Families Mini-Grant Application is currently available at www.plumaschildren.org. For your convenience, a blank application form and a summary of the five protective factors are attached here.

The mission of the Child Abuse Prevention Council is to prevent the abuse of children in Plumas County and to facilitate the planning and development of effective systems for prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse and neglect and family preservation and support services. An eligible applicant must be a community or faith-based nonprofit organization, agency, college, school, or a municipality or unit of government located in Plumas County with programs that have demonstrated effectiveness in reducing the risk of child abuse and that serve the needs of children and their families.

In order to be considered for funding for projects through June 2021 the completed Mini-Grant application should be emailed as a word document or PDF to [email protected] Alternately, four hard copies of the Mini-Grant application may be submitted by mail to Plumas Children’s Council, 270 County Hospital Rd, Ste 207, Quincy, CA 95971. All applications must be received by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021. Faxed copies will not be considered, nor will postmarks.

Mini Grant Application FY2021