Missing woman returns home

Cheryl Johnson, the 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in Meadow Valley yesterday, walked into her home on Hutch Road in Meadow Valley this morning at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to Carson Wingfield, sergeant of special operations for the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office,

Search and Rescue had been orchestrating the search since she was reported missing by her husband, Robert Johnson, on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. after she failed to return home from a walk. Cheryl was last seen at their home in Meadow Valley at 11:25 a.m. Sunday when she told the family she was leaving for a walk, but then didn’t return.

Cheryl had been entered into the Missing Persons System as a voluntary, at-risk missing adult, due to her medical conditions.