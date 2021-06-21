Mohawk Valley Cornhole Championships coming on July 3

Sierra Mountain Properties presents the Mohawk Valley Cornhole Championships, to be held Saturday, July 3 at 2500 Hwy. 89 in Clio. The tournaments will begin at 10 a.m. and cost is $40 per team or $20 per player. There will be three divisions- men, women, and co-ed. Teams will be limited so organizers ask players to sign up as soon as possible. Proceeds from the event will be going towards the Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce and other local nonprofits.