An estimated 120 Lake Almanor residents enjoy a tasty meal of tri-tip and baked potato Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Chester Memorial Hall. Sponsored, cooked and served by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the entire crowd was served in short order even as extra tables were being set up to accommodate the growing numbers. Besides the entrees, the fare included green salad, dinner rolls and a vast selection of cookies for dessert. Photo by Gregg Scott