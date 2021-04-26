News 

More community meetings on Chilcoot park

Editor

The Eastern Plumas Recreation District board of directors meets monthly on the third Wednesday of the month at the Goodwin Store in Chilcoot,  located on the corner of Highways 70 and 284 at 5 p.m.

The District is planning a community park for Chilcoot.  Meetings are open to the public. Committees are forming.  Future county parks are planned for Graeagle and Portola. The contact person is  Mimi Garner, director. Call 775-229-3140 or email Mimi at  [email protected]

