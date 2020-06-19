More rec sites open June 19

Plumas National Forest is opening additional recreation sites today, June 19.

Included are Bucks Lake recreation sites: Hutchins Group, Sundew, Mill Creek and Whitehorse Campgrounds, in addition to Sandy Point boat ramp, picnic, and beach day-use plus Bucks Lake kiosk.

Spanish Creek recreation sites include Spanish Creek and Spanish Creek Group Campgrounds in addition to the day-use area.

The Crocker Guard Station recreation rental is also open.

Reservation options for these campgrounds/recreation rental may be found at https://www.recreation.gov. See www.outdoorsinplumas.com for other information including fees and site amenities.

Please see https://recreation.pge.com for information about PG&E managed sites in the Bucks Lake area.

Campfires are allowed at open Forest Service developed campgrounds but are not allowed outside developed sites (some exceptions apply). Portable propane campfire pits with shutoff valves are a handy substitute, with a valid CA campfire permit (http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire- Permit/).

Forest visitors are asked to follow Center for Disease Control and Plumas County guidelines for recreating safely.

For a more complete list of fire restrictions and other forest recreation information, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas, and check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/usfsplumas . ###