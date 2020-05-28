More visitors concern residents — where to get questions answered

Now that Plumas County lodging providers are able to provide rooms and cabins to recreational visitors, some local residents have suggested that many of those guests are from out of the area and they are worried about what that could mean for the potential spread of the virus.

Local health officials want members of the public to know that if they have questions or complaints about the issue, they should call the COVID hotline at 530-283-6400 or email [email protected].

“We try to provide a personal response to every complaint,” said Environmental Health Director Jerry Sipe. He added that lodging providers are able to accommodate close-to-home guests consistent with the Governor’s Stay at Home Order and he would remind any establishments of that directive. Stay at home has been defined by local officials as within an hour or within the region.

“I know some residents are apprehensive as the state begins the reopening process,” Sipe said. “With the inevitable mixing of the population, it’s increasingly important to maintain strict social distancing and wear face coverings. We also cannot emphasize enough the importance of diligent hand washing and supplemental use of hand sanitizer.”

Sipe said that this outreach and education is an ongoing challenge, and the COVID team is working on new messaging to keep the public informed.

The contact information listed above also can be used for any coronavirus-related questions or concerns. There is also a lot of information on the county’s website at https://www.plumascounty.us/91/Public-Health-Agency as well as at the state’s website at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/