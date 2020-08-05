Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Mountain bike team ice cream fundraiser to benefit businesses hit by fire

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

The Lost Sierra Composite Mountain Bike Team is hosting an ice cream “anti-social” fundraiser — it was originally intended to support the mountain bike team, but now all proceeds will be donated to benefit the three businesses/organizations in Quincy impacted by the July 29 fire: Quintopia, West End Theatre and Plumas County Intervention Resource Center.

“We want to give back to the businesses that have supported us since we started,” said Debbie Collette, a team member. It’s $10 for an ice cream bowl and 100 percent of the proceeds (minus a small fee from Eventbrite) will go to the businesses. The Toy Store will be serving ice cream in masks and gloves.

Purchase a ticket for an ice cream bowl in advance by going to  anti-ice cream social tickets . Tickets can be redeemed during The Toy Store’s regular hours on Aug. 14 and 15. Each ticket is $10. You will need to print your receipt and give to The Toy Store when redeeming your ticket for your Ice Cream Sundae.

