Mountain Harvest Beer Fest is canceled

Plumas Arts is very disappointed to have to cancel the 2021 Mountain Harvest Beer Festival, which was scheduled for Oct. 16.

For 17 years the Beer Festival has been hosted at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds. This year the ability to hold the event depended on how long fire camp would remain at the fairgrounds. Last week Plumas Arts spoke with Fair Director John Steffanic, and the outlook was hopeful that the fairgrounds would be available. It was after this discussion that Plumas Arts decided to put tickets for the event up for sale.

“Unfortunately, we have just learned that the event cannot take place at the fairgrounds due to a contract extension that will require the fairgrounds to continue to serve as a fire camp through the beginning of November,” said Plumas Arts Executive Director Kara Rockett-Arsenault. “We understand that the fairgrounds acts as an instrumental location for many of the fire crews serving the area. We are disappointed for our event, but are grateful that the fairgrounds can house so many firefighters and other emergency personnel.”

Several other venues were investigated as back up options, but after much research and careful thought, none proved viable, so the difficult decision to cancel was made.

Advertisement

While the in-person event cannot take place, the silent auction featuring photographs of Plumas County and Indian Valley by long-time county resident Jim McClain will be hosted online with proceeds benefiting those displaced by the Dixie Fire through Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center. For more information on the auction go to the plumasarts.org website.

Those who have purchased tickets to the event will have them refunded within the next week.