Nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy can reopen June 19

Plumas County Public Health announced today, June 13, that the state has offered guidance for more businesses to reopen in counties with a variance, which includes Plumas. The businesses now allowed to reopen are:

Personal care which requires touching someone’s face: facials, electrolysis, waxing, esthetician,

skin care and cosmetology services

skin care and cosmetology services Nail salons

Body art professionals

Tattoo Parlors

Body Piercing

Massage Therapy

You can go to the state’s website at https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/ to find industry specific guidance. In order to provide counties and businesses the necessary time to safely implement the new guidance, the state strongly recommends the businesses and activities not re-open until Friday, June 19.

All businesses that are currently open and/or re-opening must have a written plan based on state guidance. The plans do not need to be submitted to the county, but must be available to all employees, volunteers and county officials if requested. Plumas County will be creating templates based on the state’s guidance for local businesses to use, if the businesses choose to use the templates. Once completed, the templates will be posted on the county website at www.plumascounty.us in the COVID-19 section under Re-opening tab.

Plumas County public health officials said that local citizens have done an amazing job of slowing the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, practicing social distancing, practicing good hygiene and using face covers while in public as ordered by the Plumas County Public Health Officer. As more businesses open and more visitors arrive in the area, health officials ask residents to continue to those measures, warning that if Plumas County has an influx of positive cases, it may not be able to move forward as quickly as desired, or may need to tighten restrictions.

For additional information, visit the website above or call 530-283- 6400 or send e-mail to [email protected]