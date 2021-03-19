Name change at the Feather River College stadium

Those attending football games at Feather River College will notice a new sign has been erected above the stadium.

Former FRC faculty members Don Fregulia and Pete Bartels proposed naming the FRC stadium in honor of Dr. Joseph Brennan.

In the request letter, Fregulia wrote in part: “Dr. Joseph Brennan began his long and distinguished career as Dean of Student Services. In that role he was focused on establishing a college in Plumas County. His leadership, energy, administrative talent and his respect and admiration of students established the College as a viable and productive academic institution and an economic force in Plumas County.”

Brennan went on to serve as the college’s president before his retirement.

The college board of trustees unanimously approved the request.

Matt Warndorf and Wes Stowe hung the new sign March 19, while Student Body President Jesse Williams and Vice President George Tribble (who also both play football for FRC) visited the sign installation.

The college will have a formal naming ceremony in the fall with Brennan’s family and friends in attendance.