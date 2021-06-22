Nancy Teresa Munns, beloved daughter, sister and aunt passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Angelo, Texas after a lengthy illness.

Nancy was born in Pomona, California, on October 15, 1962, to Edwin and Margaret Butler, and attended Pomona Catholic Girls High School, graduating in 1980. In 1984 she married Douglas Munns and together they moved to the mountain community of Chester, California, where she was a popular waitress and fixture at the Copper Kettle. During her time there she treasured weekly fishing trips with her father, and caught many fine trout. Soon after Doug’s passing in 2002, Nancy moved to San Angelo, Texas, and entered Angelo State University, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Nancy was a long-time loyal employee of H-E-B and spent her last two years caring for her mother. She loved San Angelo, the State of Texas, the great outdoors and was an avid Cowboys fan. Nancy was a free spirit, always kind and loving, never met a stranger, and was a generous and caring friend.

She is survived by her mother Margaret Butler, sister Cheryl Ricci and husband Larry, all of San Angelo, and her brother David Butler of Oahu, Hawaii. Also surviving are nieces, great-nephews and nieces, a great-great-niece and nephew, a cherished aunt and uncle, cousins and life-long friends.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Shannon Medical Center. There will be no services. After cremation Nancy will be interred in Chester, beside her husband Doug.