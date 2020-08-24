National Park Service to honor Sierra Institute

The National Park Service will award Sierra Institute the Wes Henry Excellence in Wilderness Stewardship Award, in the “External Partner” category.

View the award ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 1 p.m. It will stream online at nationalparks.org/npsawards

Ever mindful of the danger of wildfire but restricted from using mechanized equipment due to wilderness area designation, Lassen Volcanic Nation Park and Sierra Institute for Community and Environment conceived a unique and innovative program to field a crew using crosscut saws to reduce wildfire fuels and promote ecosystem resilience on Flat-Iron Ridge. Support from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy helped turn this vision into action.

Presented annually in recognition for outstanding contributions to wilderness stewardship in the National Park Service, the award honors the partnership, innovation and achievements of the 2019 Wilderness Fuels module crew. The eight-person crew treated 6.7 miles of the Flatiron Unit perimeter to prepare the area for prescribed low-to-moderate severity fire that will restore the wilderness headwaters of the North Fork of the Feather River.

“We are proud to be selected for this honor but we recognize that it is truly a partnership that makes this award possible, Jonathan Kusel, executive director of Sierra Institute. We are particularly appreciative of the contributions of ecologist Steve Buckley of Lassen Volcanic National Park, the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, and the entire South Lassen Watersheds Group. We gratefully accept this partnership award for us all.”