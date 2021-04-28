News 

New district conservationist named

Editor

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) announced the appointment of Benjamin McNally as the new district conservationist at the NRCS Local Partnership Office (LPO) in Quincy.

McNally officially started serving at the Quincy office on April 12. The Quincy LPO provides conservation service for both Plumas and Sierra counties.

McNally comes to California from the Lone Star State. He was raised in Sulphur Springs, Texas (about 80 miles east of Dallas). He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science, with a minor in chemistry and biology, and a Master of Science degree in environmental science, with a minor in Geospatial Science, at Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU) in Nacogdoches Texas. While attending SFASU McNally worked as a research assistant in the Forest Soils Laboratory completing field and laboratory research for the university from 2001 to 2006.

In 2006, McNally joined NRCS as a soil conservationist under the Career Internship Program. His first duty station was Palestine Texas working in pastures and pine forests. From 2008 to 2012, he served as a soil conservationist for the Fort Hood Project Office in Gatesville, Texas, where he completed conservation practices and projects on rangeland at the Training Areas of the Fort Hood Military Installation.  Most recently, McNally served as the district conservationist at the Little River-San Gabriel Soil and Water Conservation District Office in Bartlett, Texas. The district covered areas with cropland, pastureland, and rangeland.

“I look forward to the opportunity to get to serve both the people and the lands of Plumas and Sierra counties,” says McNally.  “It’s a privilege to be able to help landowners to complete conservation in such a beautiful and unique landscape.”

Popular conservation practices in Plumas and Sierra counties include forest stand improvement, woody residue treatment, tree/shrub pruning, and brush management.

NRCS is a federal agency that works in partnership with resource conservation districts.With the mission of “Helping People Help the Land,” NRCS provides products and services that enable people to be good stewards of the nation’s soil, water, and related natural resources on non-federal lands.

More information on NRCS’ products and services can be found on the NRCS California web site at www.ca.nrcs.usda.gov.

 

