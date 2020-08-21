New edition of “Living with Fire” now available

As fires burn across Plumas County, now is the perfect time for residents to pick up a copy of the newest edition of “Living with Fire.”

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council in collaboration with the Plumas County Office of Emergency Services and Plumas National Forest, and with financial support from CAL FIRE, have published a newly updated “Living with Fire.” The magazine is a resource for fire preparedness, with locally relevant information for residents of Plumas County.

Topics include evacuation, fire insurance, defensible space and home hardening, assistance programs, power shutoffs, and more to help residents prepare for, and respond to, wildfire.

They will be available throughout the county at business racks where you would usually find the Plumas County Visitors Guide, post offices, the fire departments, the Feather Publishing office in Quincy, Firewise community leaders or at the Fire Safe Council office in Quincy. For more information call the Plumas County Fire Safe Council at 283-0829.

To view the magazine go to https://www.plumasfiresafe.org/living-with-fire.html