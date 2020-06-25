New furnishings for historic ranch house

The old ranch house at White Sulphur Springs Ranch has received some wonderful period furniture from generous donors interested in preserving the original interior look. The old structure was built in 1852 and has survived various remodeling efforts through the years.

However, Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) volunteers have started to bring it back to life. There is a living room, dining room kitchen and bath on the first floor, plus five more rooms and a bath upstairs. All these rooms have furniture, wall hangings and photos, donated from collections from as far back as the late 1800s. Since June of 2019, heirloom items such as chandeliers, a roll top desk, a hand braided rug and brass candlesticks, have been received.

MVSC volunteers are very proud of how the interior of the old ranch house has been restored; so much so that they invite interested individuals to experience a personal tour. Membership chairperson Janet Reihsen and/or volunteer coordinator Judy Porep-

Lullo, are available to guide these tours on request, and by appointment. Call Janet at 530-836-2495, or Judy at 530-836-0254, to set up a time and date.

The MVSC continues to bring White Sulphur Springs Ranch back to where it belongs — a historic monument to the early days of Plumas County and the Mohawk Valley.