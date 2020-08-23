New mandatory evacuation for for Highway 70

A mandatory evacuation notice has been issued for Highway 70 from Chandler Road East to Squirrel Creek near Lee Summit (also known as the road to Argentine) due to the Claremont Fire. There is an evacuation center established at Quincy High School. Evacuees will be allowed west through Highway 70 to evacuate to the center. Personnel are assisting with evacuations.

An evacuation advisory alert for Chandler Road residents from Highway 70 east to Carol Lane East.