New physician’s assistant joins Seneca team

Sonia Troxell

Seneca Healthcare District welcomes Sonia Troxell PA-C to the Lake Almanor Clinic in Chester. Sonia will be working directly with patients as a primary care provider to assist in achieving patients’ optimal health and overall wellness.

After earning her undergraduate degree at the California State University of Chico, Sonia Troxell, PA-C, completed the physician assistant program at the University of California, Davis in 2009. She has more than 12 years of experience as a nationally certified and California licensed physician assistant with a background in family medicine and urgent care with the added sub- specialty of Cardiology. Sonia also holds the officer rank of Major in the United States Air Force Reserve.

Outside of work, Sonia and her family enjoy biking, swimming, fishing, and many other outdoor activities. She is “looking forward to becoming part of the community while enjoying the outdoor activities and scenery the area has to offer.”

Sonia will be practicing at Seneca Healthcare District’s Lake Almanor Clinic located at 199 Reynolds Rd. Chester CA. To make an appointment, please call 530-258-1926.

