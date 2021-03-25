New power pole going up in East Quincy

An East Quincy resident contacted Plumas News to ask about what was happening in her neighborhood. It’s a case of out with the old and in with the new when it comes to power poles. Pacific Gas & Electric is currently working in an East Quincy neighborhood, but it’s just one pocket of many that has received attention as part of the utility company’s ongoing maintenance program.

“This electric distribution pole was replaced as part of a regular preventative maintenance program due to its age,” said Paul Moreno, a spokesman for the company. “There is no other pole replacement scheduled nearby.”

Last year several poles were replaced in and around Quincy.