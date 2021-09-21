New reminders to wear a mask to be posted throughout county

Plumas County Public Health has developed new signage to present a consistent message throughout the county. A public health representative, along with an investigator from the District Attorney’s Office, will be delivering the new posters beginning this week.

“Our goal is to provide businesses and areas frequented by the public, signage concerning the current face mask order that is up to date, accurate and consistent,” said District Attorney David Hollister. “We very much appreciate our partnership with Dr. Loomis and his Public Health Department and will do whatever we can in helping keep Plumas County safe and healthy.”

Below see an example of the new signage as well as frequently asked questions about the mask mandate.