New treatment plant for American Valley edges closer

AVCSD (American Valley Community Services District) hosted eight potential bidders for a walk-thru of the current wastewater treatment plant May 13 in preparation for constructing a new one. Bids are scheduled to be opened June 8th, with construction to begin as early as this August.

This project will replace the existing 1981 plant that can no longer meet state discharge standards, even though AVCSD’s dry season treated effluent is sent to irrigate adjacent pastureland. The construction will be a bit of a hat trick, in that the new plant will be built atop the old one, all while keeping the old plant fully functioning.

AVCSD is the consolidated entity that merged the former East Quincy Services District and the Quincy Community Services District in January, 2018. The District provides domestic water, fire hydrants, wastewater collection and wastewater treatment for the communities of Quincy and East Quincy.